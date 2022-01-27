Lora Hallie Edelhouser, 37, of Honey Grove, Texas was healed and left her earthly home on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Lora’s loving, devoted family was by her side as her beautiful spirit was set free to soar to her heavenly home to be with her Savior and the loved ones who have gone before her.
Lora was born on July 25, 1984 in Paris, Texas to parents, Tony and Kathy Edelhouser, of Honey Grove, Texas.
She became a member of First Baptist Church Honey Grove as a little girl.
She worked as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines from 2007 to 2015 where she enjoyed seeing the country, meeting new and interesting people.
Lora is survived by her parents, Tony and Kathy Edelhouser, of the home; sisters, Cindy Hitchcock and husband, William “Hitch”, of Caddo Mills, Sarah Cloud and husband, Jr., of Durant Oklahoma; nephews, Branch and Reed Hitchcock, of Caddo Mills; grandmother, Pat Edelhouser, of Honey Grove.
Lora was passionate about spending time with her family and close friends. But her true joy came from being with her nephews Branch and Reed Hitchcock. Along with her many young cousins and friends. She would give everyone their own special nickname as a term of endearment. Lolo/Lala was the fun loving favorite “Aunt”. She will always have a special place in their hearts. She enjoyed spending time outdoors with her beloved and devoted German shepherd, Camo who remained at her side and watched over her.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Don Edelhouser; grandfather, E.J. “Jim” Markle; grandmother, Mary Markle “PeePaw”; aunt, Denise “Niecey” Morris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas. The family will celebrate Lora’s life with a private memorial at a TBD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial gifts in memory of Lora Edelhouser be made to Honey Grove Church of Christ, PO Box 44, Honey Grove, TX 75446.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.