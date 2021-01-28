At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police received a call of a driver driving on the wrong side of the road in the 500 block of NW Loop 286. Officers found the vehicle in the 3200 block of North Main Street. and attempted to stop it.
The driver then fled from the officers around the NE Loop and then east on Lamar Avenue. The vehicle was spike stripped in the 5500 block of Lamar and eventually came to a stop at Reno City Hall. The driver, Arrissa Ann Hinkle, 19, of Clarksville, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Two attempt to cash stolen checks
Paris police responded to a forgery in the 1900 block of NE Loop 286 at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday. The employee said that two men were inside the bank and were attempting to cash stolen checks.
Paris police arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Robinson, of Lancaster, and 42-year-old Corey Eugene Fountain, of Dallas. Both were charged with forgery of a financial instrument.
It was reported that the two had attempted to cash the checks at a bank in Sulphur Springs earlier in the day. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where they remain today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 58 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.