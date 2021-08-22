MONDAY
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
Reno Planning and Zoning: 5:30 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
Deport City Council: 6 p.m., 205 Main St. Deport.
Honey Grove City Council:
6:30 p.m., 633 6th St. No. 1,
Honey Grove.
Paris Junior College Board of Regents: 7 p.m., Founders Room, Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St.
THURSDAY
Ark-Tex Council of Governments: 10 a.m. in the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road in Mount Pleasant
