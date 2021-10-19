STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Caesar played a big role in his team’s win over Detroit on Friday. The junior running back finished with 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also contributed seven tackles on defense.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Holt was stellar at the district cross country meet last week. She finished second overall in the district, earning a spot in the regional meet and playing a big role in the Paris girls finishing second as a team.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Snodgrass shone at the 2A district cross country meet. The sophomore finished first overall, running her race 12 minutes and 57 seconds. Her effort helped the Lady Eagles finish third as a team.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Caesar played a big role in his team’s win over Detroit on Friday. The junior running back finished with 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and also contributed seven tackles on defense.
NAME:
Shamyia Holt
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Holt was stellar at the district cross country meet last week. She finished second overall in the district, earning a spot in the regional meet and playing a big role in the Paris girls finishing second as a team.
NAME:
Canon Ingram
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Ingram was huge in his team’s win over Rivercrest on Friday. The sophomore had two touchdowns on 155 rushing yards.
NAME:
Emery Reaves
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Reaves had a big showing at the district cross country meet. She finished atop the winners’ podium in first place, running the race in 12 minutes and 45 seconds.
NAME:
Cheyenne Snodgrass
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 10/11: Snodgrass shone at the 2A district cross country meet. The sophomore finished first overall, running her race 12 minutes and 57 seconds. Her effort helped the Lady Eagles finish third as a team.
The Texas Legislature is offering voters a proposed constitutional amendment next year to increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, netting the average homeowner about $176 in savings. Is this a satisfactory reduction in property taxes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.