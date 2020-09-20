Betty Lou Saathoff, formerly Betty Lou Rhodes, age 81, of Granbury, joined the angels in Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Paris, while surrounded in love by her family.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Dallen Morgan and the Rev. Bill Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Betty, the daughter of Joseph and Tessie McCann Gray, was born April 28, 1939, in Paris, to join her six siblings to become the baby of the family.
At a young age she worked in her father’s grocery store for many years. Betty Lou graduated from Delmar High School. She then began working for Mr. Wardell, who was a cotton broker in downtown Paris. She later worked at Liberty National Bank for a number of years in bookkeeping. Later she was the secretary to the pastor at First Baptist Church in Paris, where she was a member for many years.
Betty was recently a member of Stonewater Church in Granbury, where she currently resided with her husband, Dale.
In 1962, she married Juan Rhodes, with whom she had two children, Sheri Joann and Phillip Juan Rhodes. Juan then preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Virgil Gray, Garland Gray, Retha Malone and Mary McCann.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Saathoff, whom she married in 1987; children, Sheri Winter and husband, Daniel, of Paris and Philip Juan Rhodes and wife, Sherry, of Denton; stepchildren, David Saathoff and wife, Connie, of Austin, Randal Saathoff and wife, Kriste, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Brian Saathoff and wife, Jo Ann, of Austin; grandchildren, Elise Winter and Nelson Cobb, Brice Winter and fiancé, Taylor Stewart, Tez Allen, Brent Oglesby and wife, Dulce, Philip Cort Rhodes and Katheryne Ricardo, Westin Rhodes, Harley Rhodes, Kiersten Saathoff, Trevor Saathoff, Korinna Saathoff, Eric Saathoff, Gregory Saathoff and Carrington Saathoff; one great-grandson, Rylan Saathoff; two sisters, Peggy Covert and Ruby Preston; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Betty Lou Saathoff lived her life as a faithful disciple, showing each person she encountered how to live a life devoted to Christ, not always with words but more by her actions daily. She was the most caring, forgiving and strong woman many of us have ever had the opportunity of knowing. As Betty will be missed dearly, we know in our hearts that she will faithfully watch over us as she always has, just now in a different, even more special way. Betty loved many people throughout her life whole-heartedly, most especially her husband, children and grandchildren. With these loved ones she enjoyed playing games, competitively, teaching her trade of skillfully sewing and shopping, especially for shoes. She was not a materialistic woman but she sure showed a love of shoes and was never seen without her earrings on and her lipstick perfectly in place. Betty was one to put others before herself, always waiting with open arms and a Kaluah cake. Betty lived a life of constantly caring for others and she would not have had it any other way while teaching her children and grand-children how to do the same. From baking and cooking each person, child and grandchild their favorite dessert or meal at Christmas time to greeting you with a gift, she made sure each person in her life knew how loved they were. Betty Lou loved her neighbors as she imagined God loves all of his children and has told her family numerous times to do the same.
As Betty’s battle with cancer came to an end, she stayed with and was cared for by her daughter, Sheri and son-in-law Daniel, along with the help of her son, Philip Juan, husband Dale, and many others who took it upon themselves to care for the woman who has so fiercely cared for them throughout their lives. We know that she would not want us to be sad because she is in a more glorious place than any of us can imagine, where we will, one day, have the joy of seeing her again.
In lieu of flowers, if you feel led, Betty’s family ask that you send any donation to an organization that she found to be very special. You may use the link given here:
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneral
