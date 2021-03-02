FEB. 26 to MARCH 2
Paris Police Department
Misty Von Decker, 35: Possession of a controlled substance.
Shaqual Demond McGrew, 27: Driving while intoxicated.
Michael Joseph Shaver, 31: Driving while intoxicated.
William Daniel Morgan, 30: Evading arrest detention with a previous conviction, theft of property.
Heather Dawn Melton, 30: Motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect (two counts).
Reno Police Department
Jahmar Nykel Young, 40: Assault family/household member impeding breathing.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Devin Michael Fulbright, 21: Sexual assault of a child.
Reginald Jermaine Young Jr., 21: Possession of a controlled substance, forgery government/national institution/money/security, theft of property.
Cedrick Dean Ricks, 23: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Kenneth Wayne Rogers, 60: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group2- or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams in a drug free zone, habitual offender.
