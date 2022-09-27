Ronald Mac Rains, of Tigertown, passed away on Sept. 22, 2022 in Paris.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Tigertown Cemetery with The Rev. Justin Wideman officiating.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1941 in Denton County, Texas, a son of Clifford N. and Mayme J. Crosby Rains. He attended Cisco Jr. College, Cisco, Texas and North Texas State University and was a retired farmer.
Mr. Rains is survived by his brother, Doyle Rains; nieces and nephews, Gary Waite, Leona Waite, Clif Waite, Gil Waite, Paula Rains-Cox, Elaine Rains-Lefler, Gaylon Rains, Dana Smart, Larry Gorman, Greg Gorman, Luann Gorman, Michael Gorman, Doyal Ray “Bud” Rains Jr. and Susan Mutina; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Zetner Rains on March 11, 2009; siblings, Edna Earl Waite, Scottie Rains, Wendell Rains and Helen Gorman; and by a nephew, Neil Rains.
Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
