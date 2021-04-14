Richard Michael Dawkins was born on Nov. 3, 1972, in Barnesville, Ohio, to Joyce Black Smith and Richard Dawkins.
He passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the age of 48, at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine, Texas.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Leslie Chapel, 4600 FM 2352 Sumner, Texas 75486.
He graduated from Paris High School.
He married Lona Beshirs on Nov. 4, 2005, in Fort Worth, Texas. They had two sons, Adrian Dawkins, of Paris, Texas and Jacob Dawkins, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lona; and sons, Adrian and Jacob. His father and step-mother, Richard and Cheryl Dawkins, of Salesville, Ohio. His brother John and his wife, Stacey Dawkins, of Salesville, Ohio; and two sisters, Jamie and husband, Adam Rominger, of Freeport, Ohio and Kim Cooper, of Ardmore, Oklahoma. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Smith.
