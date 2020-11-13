Paris police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Hearon Street at 6:52 a.m. Thursday. During the stop, K-9 Cupa alerted officers to narcotics in the vehicle. Officers found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Deirk John Clark, 42, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. A passenger was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Cash stolen from vehicle overnight
Officers with the Paris Police Department responded to a burglary of a home in the 500 block of Wilburn Street at 8:28 a.m. Thursday. The complainant said that they had inadvertently left the garage door open all night and someone had entered the garage and stolen some cash out of a vehicle.
There were at least two other reports of burglaries of motor vehicles in the vicinity. The incidents are under investigation.
Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest
Richard Dee Perry, 49, of Paris, was stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bicycle in the 800 block of Booth Street at 1:27 p.m. Thursday. Perry was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions.
Perry was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man arrested with multiple theft convictions
Paris police responded to a theft call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 4:09 p.m. Thursday. Officers found and detained Ronald Dean Kammer, 57, of Paris, in the parking lot.
Kammer was found to have merchandise hidden in his clothing. He was arrested and transported to the Police Department.
It was found that Kammer had at least two previous theft convictions and the charge was enhanced to a felony. Kammer was later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he remains today,
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
