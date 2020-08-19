The Rev. Kenneth H. Armstrong, originally of Paris, Texas, passed away in Moore, Oklahoma on Aug. 13, 2020, he was 79 years old.
He was born on April 19, 1941 to Elvis and Eula Belle Atwood Armstrong, of Paris, Texas.
He married Genice M. Eben, daughter of Martin Richard Eben and Marguerite MacNichols Eben, of Paris, Texas, on June 30, 1962, and they raised one daughter, two sons and a foster daughter.
Ken and Genice Armstrong served together in the gospel ministry for 56 years during which time he held pastorates in Texas, Massachusetts and Kansas.
Ken grew up in Paris, Texas where he attended Ramseur Baptist Church and graduated from Paris High School in 1959. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior and was baptized in 1960 while at High St. Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri in 1962 and married Genice in the same year.
After pastoring in the panhandle of Texas for nine years, Ken and Genice moved with their three children to Brockton, Minnesota, where they founded the Temple Baptist Church. In 1975, Ken led the church to move from Brockton to the neighboring town of W. Bridgewater, Minnesota, where the church remains today under its second pastor, the Rev. William Smith. In 1993, Ken accepted the pastorate of the West Side Baptist Church in Emporia, Kansas, where he retired in 2018 after 25 years of service. His ministry was characterized by sound Biblical preaching, personal evangelism, financial stability, and missionary growth.
In addition to his pastoral work, Ken also held several positions within the Baptist Bible Fellowship, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. He was a lecturer at Boston Baptist College, a leader of the fledgling Baptist Bible Fellowship in Massachusetts and New England, a treasurer of the national Baptist Bible Fellowship, and a trustee of Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.
He and Genice have four children; fourteen grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Their daughter, Alicia M. Free, who preceded him in death, and her husband, Scott have three children. Their daughter Joni (Coleman) Voelker and her husband, Tom have one son. Their son, Russell K. Armstrong, Colonel USAF (ret) and his wife, Susan have six children and one granddaughter. Their son, the Rev. Dr. Lyall R. Armstrong and his wife, April have four children.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Armstrong of Paris, Texas.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Logan of Sulphur Springs, Texas; Betty Toland, of Paris, Texas; Hugh Armstrong, of Athens, Texas; Jack Armstrong of Forney, Texas; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, Oklahoma, on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A private burial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Norman, Oklahoma.
Due to the current global pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at West Side Baptist Church, Emporia, Kansas, at a future date to be determined. Please contact West Side Baptist Church at (620) 342-4142 or office@wsbcemporia.org for updates on the date of the memorial service.
In honor of his lifelong commitment to the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world, Ken has requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to the mission fund of West Side Baptist Church, Emporia, Kansas. Gifts can be made through the following link: kindridgiving.com/app/giving/wsbcemporia.
