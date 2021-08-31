AUG. 27 to AUG. 31
Assist EMS
Aug. 27
10:15 to 10:34 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:20 to 12:31 p.m., Lamar Ave.
4:33 to 5:59 p.m., 100 NE Loop 286.
5:04 to 5:22 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Aug. 28
2:45 to 2:58 a.m., 2600 Kessler Drive.
12:28 to 12:48 p.m., 1035 29th St. SE.
5:46 to 6:07 p.m., 601 E. Hickory St.
Aug. 29
5:37 to 5:53 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
Aug. 30
1:40 to 2 a.m., 130 Price Circle.
8:29 to 8:53 a.m., E. Price Street.
9:23 to 9:33 a.m., 1915 N. Main St.
11:22 to 11:41 a.m., 635 Stone Ave.
12:19 to 12:44 p.m., 2610 Kessler Drive.
12:52 to 12:59 p.m., 609 25th St. NE.
3:30 to 3:47 p.m., Cope Drive.
3:41 to 3:51 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Aug. 28
10 to 10:20 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
12:13 to 12:28 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
Aug. 29
7:14 to 7:38 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.
Trash Fire
Aug. 27
7:34 to 7:47 p.m., 3200 Cleveland St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Aug. 27
3:47 to 3:57 p.m., 743 4th St. NW.
Aug. 30
4:15 to 4:29 p.m., 1100 Belmont St.
First Responder
Aug. 27
7:24 to 7:35 a.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
3:16 to 3:41 p.m., 331 GWH PHA.
9:13 to 9:26 p.m., 3505 NE Loop 286.
11:08 to 11:20 p.m., 2545 Kessler Drive.
11:49 p.m. to 12:06 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Aug. 28
12:30 to 12:52 p.m., 3420 Lamar Ave.
3:29 to 3:44 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
Aug. 30
8:17 to 8:34 a.m., 2060 FR 79.
8:59 to 9:16 a.m., 3505 NE Loop 286.
10:27 to 10:39 a.m., 223 9th St. NW.
11:09 to 11:16 a.m., 4055 SE Loop 286.
2:45 to 3:31 p.m., 240 34th St. NE.
7:42 to 7:58 p.m., 1160 35th St. NE.
Aug. 31
5:48 to 5:54 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 29
10:53 to 11:17 a.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Aug. 29
5:20 to 5:42 p.m., 1243 14th St. SE
Public Service
Aug. 27
12:54 to 4:20 p.m., 725 N. Collegiate Drive.
12:55 to 1:14 p.m., 2890 Clark Lane.
5:38 to 6:06 p.m., 3080 Aikin Drive.
Aug. 28
11:19 to 11:50 a.m., 1075 Cardinal Lane.
7:17 to 8:38 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
Aug. 29
8:29 to 8:35 a.m., 3160 Abbott Lane.
12:33 to 12:50 p.m., 2413 Simpson St.
3:13 to 3:35 p.m., 515 Medalist Drive.
Aug. 30
1 to 1:11 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
5:01 to 5:13 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
5:21 to 5:34 p.m., 1160 35th St. NE.
Aug. 31
4:52 to 5:08 a.m., 115 27th St. NE.
