BLOSSOM — City Council on Thursday tabled a decision on the construction of eight single-family homes in the southwest quadrant of the city until details about water and sewer accessibility are forthcoming.
Speaking on behalf of property owner, Michelle Chipman, Tim Michael said his sister plans to build 1,700 square-foot retirement homes on 85-by-125-foot lots on property bordered by Fairview Street on the north, S. Center Street on the east and High Street on the west.
“As of right now this council cannot approve this until we make sure that our infrastructure is going to support it,” Mayor Charlotte Burge said at the brief meeting. “Bring it back to us when you’ve got this worked out, and the council will look at it again.”
Earlier in the meeting, no one spoke at a public hearing on an application for a Community Development Fund application.
With Jeff Stover absent, councilors named Brad Sessums as mayor pro-tem. The council named the mayor, Debra Burge and Randall Bridges to the Personnel Committee and the mayor, Roger Daugherty and Jeff Stover to the Hazardous Lot Committee.
Councilors discussed hiring a part-time employee for street maintenance, and asked City Secretary Stace Prestridge to see if the budget would allow the position to be year-round rather than limited to an April through September time frame as has been the case in the past.
Taking care of housekeeping measures, councilors designated the Deport-Blossom Times as the city’s official newspaper, and set regular meetings for 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month.
