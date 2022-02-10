Don Alan Hubbard, 68, of Detroit, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Don, the son of Billy Hubbard and Fannie Phillips Hubbard, was born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Rockwall, Texas.
He served five years in the United States Air Force. Don worked at Texas Tripe in Clarksville where he thought of his fellow workers as extended family.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors and loved being with his family at family gatherings.
His parents; a brother, Charles Phillip Hubbard; and a sister, Jean Shannon, preceded him in death.
Survivors include four children, Karen Coverson, Deanna Hubbard, Jeremy Hubbard and Joshua Hubbard; two grandchildren; and a sister, Jo McGregor and husband, Coy; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
