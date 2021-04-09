Barbara Jane Young, 79, of Paris, departed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Barbara was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, a daughter of Hamilton and Marise Guillory Fontenot.
She loved the outdoors, gardening and getting her family and friends together to share good food, music and telling stories.
In Louisiana, she and her husband owned and operated a neighborhood grocery and she served as Racing Commissioner for the Louisiana Quarter Horse Association at Delta Downs. However, her time working in the Social Science Department at Paris Junior College was always her favorite memory. It was at PJC where Barbara formed many lasting friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jon Quentin Young.
Barbara is survived by her son, Darren McLaren; daughter, Melicia Starnes and husband, Jeff; son, Jon Young and wife Janice. Additional survivors include her sister, Roxan DeRosier and partner, Mike Smith; grandsons, Jake Merritt and fiancé, Miranda Lester, Jon Young III and wife, Tiffany; granddaughters, Ellen and Carol Ann Starnes; great-grandson, Logan Young; also included as family are her friends at the Pshigoda Foundation Apartments.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service time.
Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to The Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas 75460.
Online condolences may be sent to the Young family at .fry-gibbs.com.
