DETROIT — Detroit ISD will open its doors to students on Aug. 19.
The school district is planning for both in-class and remote learning options as permitted by the Texas Education Agency during the Covid-19 pandemic. School supply lists are posted to the district's website, detroiteagles.net, and Facebook page, and they include supplies for either option.
The district is planning an immunization clinic, with the date yet to be determined, and immunizations are required regardless of whether a student will educate in class or at home, district officials said.
Detroit ISD will post by Aug. 7 a "Back to School Plan" and an "Instructional Plan," and it is planning a "Meet the Teacher" event, although to meet state requirements, a designated grade, time and location will be announced for each grade level. The buildings will not be open to others during "Meet the Teacher." The district assures parents every grade level will have the opportunity to visit their child's campus prior to the start of school.
By starting school Aug. 19, the district plans to finish the school year on May 27 with graduation on May 28.
At the time this story was published, Red River County had a total of 132 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since testing began in March. Eleven people have died from the virus while the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 108 recoveries. That leaves 13 known active cases in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.