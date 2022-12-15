Just over a month after a violent EF4 tornado wiped out portions of Lamar County, a strong EF-2 twister touched down Tuesday, destroying a business and multiple barns and significantly damaging several homes, injuring two people.
The tornado touched down near Petty and tracked to Hopewell, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office wrote on Twitter.
Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said the damage path was approximately 9.2 miles.
“The National Weather Service did come out and look at (damage) today, and they ruled it an EF-2 with winds of 115 miles per hour,” Blount said.
NWS Meteorologist Maddi Gordon confirmed the preliminary data and said the results of the damage survey will be available today.
X-Star Trailers, located on FM 38 North near Petty, suffered significant damage and was likely the first structure impacted by the storm.
“It started about (FM 38),” Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said. “There’s a trailer manufacturer there, and it damaged that trailer manufacturer area, and then I think it came over to about (FM 38), almost (County Road) 2820.”
Cass said two people were injured, with one refusing treatment.
Homes and mostly farm-related structures were significantly damaged or destroyed along FM 38 near Maxey.
A woman was thrown outside her barndominium home on FM 38 near Maxey, Blount said.
After being transported by Paris EMS to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the woman is expected to be OK, the emergency management coordinator said.
Close to 1,000 homes were left without power following the storm, but Oncor Electric Area Manager Larry Willis said power was restored later that evening.
A handful of people cleaned debris from damaged homes along FM 38 near Maxey Wednesday, including Alicia Fehr, the daughter of a resident affected.
“We were at work,” Fehr said. “We were all just watching the news, right, and then they heard it hit Tigertown, and then we heard it was in Brookston, but you don’t think about it being their house.”
Fehr said that while her family was unharmed, the same could not be said for their livestock.
“There was a horse in this pen here that got hurt really badly,” she said. “Like, its legs were cut down to the bone, and part of its jaw was hanging off its face.”
Fehr said her family lost several chickens, and neighbors scrambled to fix damaged fences before cattle escaped.
Cass credited first responders and weather spotters with an outstanding job of getting to the scene quickly.
“We had a lot of first responders out there immediately because we’re all out from the reports coming from Fannin County,” Cass said. “Most of us were out in that area already.”
