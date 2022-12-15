Just over a month after a violent EF4 tornado wiped out portions of Lamar County, a strong EF-2 twister touched down Tuesday, destroying a business and multiple barns and significantly damaging several homes, injuring two people.

The tornado touched down near Petty and tracked to Hopewell, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office wrote on Twitter.

