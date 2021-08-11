Charles Lee Hargrove, 85, of Reno, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Stillhouse Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Dearinger officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, those wishing may pay their respects at the funeral home.
Charles, the son of Aubry Lee Hargrove and Fern Caldwell Hargrove, was born on July 29, 1936, in Houston.
He grew up in Texas City and received his education there. Charles was a faithful Christian man and was passionate about talking to anyone about the Lord.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp Reserves.
His career, as chief lab technician, with Sterling Chemical and later Monsanto spanned many years.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Hargrove; three children, Charles Scott Hargrove, Carrie Hargrove Hopson and John Hargrove and wife, Jeanna; step-children, Glenna Louis and husband, Karl and Pam Key and husband, Mike; siblings, Shirley Dearinger and Gerald Hargrove; grandchildren, Shannon, Caleb, Joshua, Jordan, Joel, Jessica, Courtney, Kristen, Caleb and Rachel; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.