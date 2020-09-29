Red River County Livestock Show.png
Market Swine

Grand Champion: Kaden Kelsoe, Weight: 271, Floor Price: $94.85

R Champion: Logan McEwin, Weight: 277, Floor Price: $96.95

Third: Carlee Blount, Weight: 270, $94.50

Market Goats

Grand Champion: Ashtyn Coleman, Weight: 100, Floor Price: $200

R Champion: Brett Abbott, Weight: 79, Floor Price: $158

Third: Ava Coleman, Weight: 87, $174

Market Lambs

Grand Champion: Madyson Neathery, Weight: 125, $131.25

R Champion: Ashtyn Coleman, Weight: 155, Floor Price: $162.75

Third: Preston LeJeune, Weight: 94, $98.70

Market Rabbits

Kristin Burkett

Elizabeth Capt

Michelle Cooper

Commercial Heifers

Grand Champion: Madyson Neathery, Floor Price: $1,750

R Champion: Riley Gilreath, Floor Price: $1,250

Third: River Williams, Floor Price: $1,250

