Market Swine
Grand Champion: Kaden Kelsoe, Weight: 271, Floor Price: $94.85
R Champion: Logan McEwin, Weight: 277, Floor Price: $96.95
Third: Carlee Blount, Weight: 270, $94.50
Market Goats
Grand Champion: Ashtyn Coleman, Weight: 100, Floor Price: $200
R Champion: Brett Abbott, Weight: 79, Floor Price: $158
Third: Ava Coleman, Weight: 87, $174
Market Lambs
Grand Champion: Madyson Neathery, Weight: 125, $131.25
R Champion: Ashtyn Coleman, Weight: 155, Floor Price: $162.75
Third: Preston LeJeune, Weight: 94, $98.70
Market Rabbits
Kristin Burkett
Elizabeth Capt
Michelle Cooper
Commercial Heifers
Grand Champion: Madyson Neathery, Floor Price: $1,750
R Champion: Riley Gilreath, Floor Price: $1,250
Third: River Williams, Floor Price: $1,250
