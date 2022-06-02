Sister Rosie Merrel Sims Franklin, 75, departed this life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Rosie was born in Roxton, Texas on July 8, 1946 to the late Johnny Sims and Minnie Dawson Sims.
She received her education at Roxton Public Schools and Paris Junior College. Rosie also attended Seminary at Southern Bible Institute in Dallas, Texas and Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Rosie was a school teacher for the Paris Independent School District. She also worked at the hospital and nursing home, at Campbell Soup, and for Beasley Funeral Home.
Rosie accepted Christ at an early age and was currently a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ladonia. Rosie was the Usher President at her church, an usher for Zion District, and she was an Eastern Star worker. Rosie was relentless, a selfless person, and a giver. Rosie will be missed by everyone who had the honor to know her.
Rosie was united in holy matrimony to Minister Joe Earl Franklin on May 14, 1965. She was a loving mother and a great wife. She was a great inspiration to everyone she met and came in contact with.
Rosie was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Joe Franklin; both her parents; two brothers, John Henry Sims and James Elbert Sims; and one sister, Dorthy Nell Sims.
Rosie leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Minister Joe Earl Franklin; a son, Adrian J. Franklin (Jennifer); a grandson, Xavier Franklin, two brothers; Odis Earl Sims and Charles Sims (Nora), three sisters; Minnie Pearl Jackson, Rosie May McCuin and Janice Carter, along with a host of nieces and nephews, loved ones and friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1110 W. Henderson, Paris, TX, with Dr. Charles Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
The family of Rosie Franklin would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Solid Rock Church Family and their many wonderful friends for all the prayers, cards, flowers, food and love.
