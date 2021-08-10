Paris police responded to a criminal mischief in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The clerk reported that someone had written a message on the men’s bathroom wall that mentioned the bomb threat at the Lamar County Courthouse last week and spoke about a second bomb at another location at a later date. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.