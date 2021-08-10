Paris Police Stock
Sam Craft

Paris police responded to a criminal mischief in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The clerk reported that someone had written a message on the men’s bathroom wall that mentioned the bomb threat at the Lamar County Courthouse last week and spoke about a second bomb at another location at a later date. The investigation continues.

Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service on Monday.

