Paris City Council is expected to approve interim fire chief Thomas McMonigle as new fire chief and decide whether to spend up to roughly $102,000 to investigate possible violations of a $24 million water and sewer contract when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The council also is expected to approve a TxDOT safety grant proposal to secure funding for a raised median on Lamar Avenue from 33rd Street NE to 42nd Street NE, and to close crossovers on NW Loop 286 at Home Depot/Jack in the Box, 29th Street, Spur 139 and Clement Road.
Other agenda items include the expansion of the city’s coronavirus relief funding, the conveyance of two baseball fields to the Boys & Girls Club, the approval of zoning requests at 25 31st SE St. and in the 2800 block of Jefferson Road at Collegiate Drive, the granting of vehicle for hire licenses to Lone Star Cab Company and Stop N Drop Transportation, and the forgiveness of a dangerous structure abatement lien at 339 W. Kaufman St.
Councilors will meet behind closed doors to discuss economic development negotiations with David Alarid concerning the First National Bank Building and other associated properties in downtown Paris. Councilors will also discuss a ruling on a public information request with City Attorney Stephanie Harris.
