Paris police responded to a vehicle accident in the 100 block of W. Hearne Street at 1:41 a.m. Monday. During the investigation, the officer said they found over 4 ounces of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
The driver, 23 year old Tre’Sharia Mone’ Holman, of Hugo, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of over 4 ounces, but less than 5 pounds. Holman was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Two trespass, stolen property found
At 2:42 p.m. Monday, Officers saw a gate to the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of E. Houston Street partially open. Officers found that the back door had been pried open.
Officers said they found Robert Lee Boni, 41, of Paris, and a woman inside the residence. Boni was found to have property that belonged to the owner of the home inside his backpack.
Boni was arrested and charged with burglary of a residence and the woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Both were booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where Boni remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday.
