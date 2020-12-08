DEC. 4 to DEC. 8
Trash Fire
Dec. 7
5:21 to 5:31 p.m., 1200 18th St. NW.
First Responder
Dec. 4
10:41 to 11:02 p.m., NE Loop 286.
Dec. 5
4:13 to 4:25 a.m., 526 W. Kaufman St.
9:01 to 9:36 a.m., 1505 Cedar St.
3:18 to 3:40 p.m., 2035 Walker St.
Dec. 6
9:27 to 10:40 a.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
5:33 to 5:47 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
Dec. 7
3:01 to 3:17 p.m., 2375 W. Kaufman St.
11:32 to 11:56 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Dec. 8
3:49 to 4:10 a.m., 3020 Margaret St.
Public Service
Dec. 4
5:44 to 6 p.m., 957 6th St. SE.
Dec. 5
4:03 to 4:35 p.m., 1160 Fairfax St.
5:52 to 6:01 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
Dec. 6
3:47 to 4:01 p.m., 411 BTW.
Dec. 7
4:24 to 4:53 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
