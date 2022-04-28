Tiggan Dean Filkins “Tig”, two and half years old, of Blossom, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:18 p.m.
The family and friends will be held at Fry-Gibbs funeral home on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2 p.m, with Daniel Hines officiating. Burial will be at Long Cemetery in Powderly, Texas.
Tiggan was born on Sept. 19, 2019 to Earl Jr. and Keylsie Filkins in Paris, Texas.
Tig was very energetic, his personality was larger than life, and even bigger than he was. He loved being outside, either riding four-wheelers with his brothers and daddy or tractor rides with his Papa. He loved watching bull riding events and pretended to be a bull rider on his toy bull, yelling “yee-haw”. Tig never once met a stranger, and anyone who ever had the honor of meeting him, even just once, fell in love with him.
After his accident, a doctor told Earl and Keylsie, “Your little boy was extremely healthy, with a very strong heart”. Tiggan’s parents, in their time of sorrow, made the choice to allow Tiggan to be a donor, and as a result of that, Tiggan was able to donate his “strong heart” and both kidneys to three children. Tiggan gave the gift of life to three families on Easter Sunday. He left this earth as a hero to his family and many others.
Tiggan is survived by his loving parents, Earl and Keylsie Filkins; two brothers, Gage and Kyse Filkins; grandparents, Earl Filkins, Clista Filkins, Zoie and Shane Ervin, Bennie and Shelby Marshall; great-grandparents, Larry and Shirley Haskell, Connie Marshall; aunts and uncles, Heather and Bradley Bridgers, Felicia and Tommy Hughes, Logan Delgado, Braelyn Marshall and Halle Marshall; along with many great-aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Tiggan is preceded in death by his aunt, Breah Marshall; great-uncles, Rickey Marshall Jr., Charlie Filkins, Sam Filkins; great-grandparents, Janet Filkins and Rickey Marshall Sr. Pallbearers will be Logan Delgado, Dakota Filkins, Ethan Wright and Jordan Sparks.
The family wishes to thank the first responders for their care at the scene of the accident, the staff at Children’s Medical of Dallas for the care provided to their beautiful baby boy, and all the businesses, family and friends for all of their love and support through this difficult time.
Tiggan showed so many what #tiggandeanstrong meant, so family, friends and even strangers will continue to be that strong in honor of Tiggan Dean Filkins.
