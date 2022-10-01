Barbara Sue Denton

Sue Denton was freed from physical handicaps at 1:06 a.m. on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, at her home in Paris, Texas.
She was born in Paris, at St. Joseph Hospital on Nov. 19, 1943, to Bessie Cagle Denton and Lynn Denton.
Sue attended school in Blossom and graduated from Yantis High School in 1961 as Salutatorian. She took additional Bible classes from Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock, and took a Continuing Education Course in Technology at P.J.C.
Sue was business minded and cared for her two parents in their home. Sue volunteered at Churches of Christ in New Home and at College Church of Christ where she was a faithful member and lifelong Bible student. She spent many hours in the sound booth.
Sue was unlike many others. She fought to be born as a blue baby, and accepted challenges to accomplish many goals that others thought she would not conquer because of her cerebral palsy. So many people did not understand how unique that disease could be. She spent many hours trying to explain it to others.
Her father called her “Hawkeye” because of her eye for detail. Her eye for detail complimented her mother’s seamstress skill. She would organize the sewing room, thread, and be sure the hemlines were straight. Sue enjoyed giving to the people she loved. Her last gift was donating her body for anatomical study. She was frugal and thorough.
Sue set goals and met them. Strong, stubborn and loving were adjectives to describe
Sue. She enjoyed looking at Facebook to keep up with her friends and family because she lived her life through them. Cards, letters, and pictures that were given to her were treasured. Each gift held a special place in her heart and in her house.
Sue is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lynda and Rick Zant; her nieces and their husbands, Amy and Jorge Perez, of Greenville, Texas, Lyneil and Andy Beck, Andrea and Karl McDonald, both of New Home, Texas; seven nephews, Oliver and Oscar Perez, Braxton, Brazos and Brayson Beck, Kaden and Leland McDonald; and one niece, Adelynn Bess McDonald. Special friends surviving are, Joe Davis, Martha Gurley and her family, Mini, Austin, Clayton, Tammy, Angel, Roger; and many loved cousins, neighbors and church family friends. Special thanks to Martha Gurley for providing a quality of life for Sue after her parents died and for Joy Barnett, her hospice nurse from Elara Caring Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Bessie Denton; and a brother, John Lynn Denton.
There will be a memorial service at College Church of Christ in Paris, Texas. Friends will be received at 9 a.m., and the memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Memorials may be made to College Church of Christ, Special Education programs in your area, or Scottish Rite Hospitals.
Take time to know those with special needs. Your life will be enriched.
