Blood is not easy to come by, especially this time of year and during a pandemic. However, hospitals continue to order blood products for their transfusion-dependent patients at all hours, when moments could mean the difference between life and death. Carter BloodCare reminds the community that even in the midst of a pandemic, it is still safe to donate blood and patients are counting on those donations.
Salas Minor Emergency Center will host a drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 NE Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive information or to schedule an appointment, call Thomas Schleyer at 903-739-9191.
Carter BloodCare is hosting the Spirit of Giving SUV Giveaway, courtesy of The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial. Thanks to the generosity of this community partner, blood donors that register to give blood with Carter BloodCare between Dec. 1 and Jan. 10 are automatically entered into a drawing for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. This helps manage “social distancing.” Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer Covid-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation.
