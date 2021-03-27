Dora Miner Landers, 96, of Paris passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a graveside service for 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Meadowbrook Gardens with the Rev. D.J. Harris officiating. Mrs. Landers will lie in repose at Bright-Holland Funeral Home until 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Dora was born in Blossom, Texas, Jan. 12, 1925, to parents Hobart and Jewel Ann Ford Miner, with special care provided by her grandparents, Daniel and Lucy Ford. She married Raymond Landers June 22, 1946.
Raymond and a son, Randy, both precede Mrs. Landers in death.
She was of the Baptist faith and loved sharing her love for the Lord. For 76 years she taught Sunday School and served as her church’s secretary. She also devoted many hours of service to her community. Dora loved Bluegrass music joined in on many songs with her spoons, which she could play for hours at a time. She loved to travel, especially in the mountains of Colorado. Dora and special friend Ken Brown began working at Levines in 1973 and she was a true blessing on the job. She also loved working in the public. She never met a stranger on the job, at church or traveling on her many bus adventures. Her favorite enjoyment was to visit and eat with her friends at the “DQ.” Dora loved visiting with her friends who participated in Meals on Wheels.
Many thanks are extended to Signature Health Care staff, Waterford Hospice staff and Brentwood Terrace staff for their care of Dora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dora’s memory to the youth activities of Victory Baptist Church or to a charity of one’s choice. Granny D spent many holidays in the Archer family and Wade family households. She held a dear friendship with Carie and Eddie Archer and was welcomed at all family events.
To leave a message or tribute to her family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.