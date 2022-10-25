We celebrate the home going of Edith W. Kizer Dunn. She was 98 years and 11 months of age.
She was born to Harry and Thelma Walker Kizer on Nov. 22, 1923.
She married Robert H. Dunn on Jan. 3, 1942. They were married for 40 years.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Harley Dunn; a son, Jack Dunn; her parents; four sisters; and three brothers. Also, a son-in-law, Charlie Rhodes.
She is survived by her three daughters, Bobbie Kirtley (Harold), Sarah Mae Hutchings (Larry), and Patsy Rhodes. Also, her youngest sister, Geneva Grider, of Nobel, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Kizer, of Heath, Texas; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Edith loved working in her yard and her flowerbeds. Strangers often stopped by her home and would comment on her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and crocheting and quilting.
These are just a few things she passed on to her girls. She had a good sense of humor and was known to pull a few pranks on others. Edith and one of her sisters were known to climb on ladders and repair someone else’s roof, replace wooden window frames, and hang aluminum pie plates in pecan trees to scare the crows away. As a child, she worked with her daddy and siblings picking cotton. She had chores of feeding animals, gathering eggs and helping anywhere she was needed. She also was a caring soul and took care of her family, extended family and anyone she thought needed help.
She kept books for her husband’s business until he retired. Edith was a stay at home mom until she went to work at Campbell Soup in 1965. She retired in 1989.
Edith and Robert were baptized at the same time and joined Springlake Baptist Church. She was a faithful Christian and an example to her family and others.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Springlake Baptist Church with Harold Kirtley and the Rev. John Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Stefan Hutchings, Robert Kirtley, Nathan Van der Schaff, Gayle Kizer, Greg Kizer, Mark Hamill and Austin Kirtley.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ganguly, Platinum Palliative and Hospice Care, and the nurses, LVN’s and CNA’s for the loving care given to our mom.
