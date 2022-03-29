Showers in the morning then becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 68F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Shirley Jean Louise Moneyhun, 64, a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, of Lamar Point, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Moneyhun, the daughter of Edgar Cody Hollenbeck and Shirley Bice Hollenbeck, was born on July 30, 1957, in Hebron, Nebraska.
Shirley was a hard worker, and her working years spanned over 30 years. She worked 10 years at Texas Instruments followed by 10 years at Thrift World. Her retirement came after 20 years with Walmart in Paris.
Shirley was a “warrior woman” and was fiercely protective of her children. She fought many battles in her lifetime and continued to fight until the very end. Shirley had a beautiful smile. She would give anyone her last dime. She loved her family and all animals, especially hers. She enjoyed working in her yard, and she liked the water, just not swimming in it.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cody Hollenbeck; her husband, George Nathan Moneyhun on July 11, 2019; and a brother, Jimbo Hollenbeck.
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Walden; three children, Edgar Moneyhun and wife, Amber, Tonya Bateman and husband, Leo, and Melissa Miller; eight grandchildren, Skyler Bateman, Candace Bateman, Malakai Bateman, Katlyn Moneyhun, Logan Moneyhun, Brittney Miller, Haley Miller and Danny Turner III; and two great-grandchildren, Delaney Copeland and Iverson Jones; along with a host of friends.
