PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees are expected to call up to a $7.5 million bond election when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Administration Building, 466 FM 196 S.
Bond funds would be used to build classrooms at Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High, and fix traffic congestion problems at the Blossom school, Superintendent Jeff Ballard said recently. Ballard is to review a site plan for the Blossom school at the Monday meeting.
Other agenda items include a pay increase for election workers, the extension of time to use emergency paid sick leave for the 2020-21 school year and a waiver request for student growth requirements in teacher appraisals for the current school year.
Trustees are to consider contract extensions for campus principals, high school assistant principal and district business manager. During executive session, trustees are to discuss personnel matters.
