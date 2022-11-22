Lela Fay Mauldin

Lela Fay Mauldin

Lela Fay Mauldin, 87, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at The Heritage House in Paris, surrounded by her loving family.

Lela was born on Oct.15, 1935, in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, to Roy and Daisy May Bowen Brewer. Lela married Orvis Mauldin on July 1, 1963, in Lovington N.M. Lela worked hard all her life. She worked as a home health caregiver, taking care of people in need. She took care of a lot of children, she enjoyed her yard and flowers, was an avid camper, and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.