Lela Fay Mauldin, 87, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at The Heritage House in Paris, surrounded by her loving family.
Lela was born on Oct.15, 1935, in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, to Roy and Daisy May Bowen Brewer. Lela married Orvis Mauldin on July 1, 1963, in Lovington N.M. Lela worked hard all her life. She worked as a home health caregiver, taking care of people in need. She took care of a lot of children, she enjoyed her yard and flowers, was an avid camper, and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Daisy Brewer and her husband, Orvis Mauldin.
Left to cherish her loving memories are: her son; Travis Mauldin, and wife, Dawn Molina; her daughter, Pandora Weaver, and husband, Rusty; grandsons, Joseph Cook, and wife, Jennifer, and Brandon Mauldin, and wife, April; granddaughter Cassandra Gilbert, and husband, Johnny, as well as, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at East Post Oak Cemetery, FM 1502, Blossom, TX, with Jessie Hopkins officiating.
Services are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, TX.
