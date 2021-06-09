Barbara Ann McDowra Fambro, 89, a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family has scheduled a gathering on Sunday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mrs. Fambro’s home, 2345 E. Cherry Street Apt. #6. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fambro, the daughter of R. A. “Rip” McDowra and Goldie Mae Carter McDowra, was born on June 25, 1931, in Pattonville, Texas. She attended East Lamar High School.
In 1952, she moved to Dallas. For a number of years she was a homemaker and later worked for Methodist Hospital and at a daycare.
She was a member of the Church of Christ while living here and in Dallas.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Weldon Barrett Bryan; her second husband, Bill Fambro; two sons, Greg Bryan and Tim Bryan; five brothers, Lloyd McDowra, Kenneth McDowra, Jerald Ray McDowra, Jerry McDowra and Terry McDowra; and two sisters, Evelyn Daughtrey and Cherry Salter Walker.
Survivors include one son, Mike Bryan and wife, Kyle, of Arlington; grandchildren, Michael Ridge and husband, Jayson, Megan Dunleavey and husband, Andy and John Bryan; great-grandchildren, April, Grayson, Evynn, Meryn, Callym, Quinley and Cole; and a step-son, Bruce Fambro; and his brothers and sisters; along with many nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
