Cannon Harold Pate, 51, passed from this earthly home to his eternal home in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. Frances Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Forest Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Mickey Kelley officiating.
Cannon was born on Nov. 11, 1969, in Santa Barbara, California, the son of Nolan Pate and Liddie Maye Golightly Pate. He was the fourth of four siblings. Cannon and family returned to their home in Paris, Texas shortly after his birth.
He married DonnaJo Golightly Pate and they made their home in Forest Chapel, Texas. Cannon and DonnaJo were married twice. First on Aug. 2, 2010, and again on Feb. 1, 2019. They were members of the Midway Assembly of God Church. Cannon also made his home with his father, Nolan Pate.
Cannon was happiest when he was with family and friends. He had a warm heart and great humor, an incredible personality and a smile that was contagious to everyone that met him. He was quite the jokester! He loved the outdoors, especially lawn work, fishing, riding ATVs and working on automobiles. Cannon had an incredible love for all animals.
Cannon is survived by his wife, DonnaJo Pate; her son, Colton Heath Golightly; his father, Nolan Ray Pate; his children, Cody Pate and wife, Kayce, Joshua Pate and wife, Brittany and Kandon Pate; grandchildren, Rhemmington, Rugher, Kole, Ryder and Rylee; his siblings, Candy Boswell and husband, David, Timmy Pate and Leta Reaves.
Cannon was preceded in death by his mother, Liddie Maye Pate; grandparents, Jessie Ray Pate and Ruby Aline Jordan Pate and Archel and Oakley Golightly; uncle, and namesake, Junior Harold Golightly.
Services are entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Commerce, Texas.
