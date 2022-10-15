Jeff Moore, 62, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Norris and the Rev. Justin Wideman officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.
He was born in Garland, Texas on March 10, 1960 to Jimmie and Peggy Smith Moore.
He worked many years as a Sports Official. Jeff was privileged to be selected to officiate in the World Series of Little League Baseball in 2021 and 2022 in Mississippi and South Carolina.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Daugherty; children, Tim Moore and wife, Jana; Misty Johnson and husband, Raydean, Jessica Moore Resendiz; bonus children, JoLynne McFatridge and husband, Jeremy, John Mark Goss and wife, Melynda; grandchildren, Zachary Pratt, Brylei Moore, Maci Moore, Kayleigh Dority, Ally Dority, Lyla Johnson, Mattie Johnson, Chloe Resendiz, Aleiya Resendiz, Paizley Resendiz, Whitney Chambers and husband, Jason, Ashley Gibson, Emily Gibson, Bayleigh Goss, Brooklyn McFatridge; great-grandchildren, Rheyn Dangerfield, Camrie King, Kalani King and Jaire McCarty; sister, Dianne Leonard and husband, T.J.; brother, Shannon Moore and wife, Megan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Moore; father, Jimmie Moore.
Pallbearers will be Andy Eudy, Kendel Atwood, Steve Hodges, Bobby Newsom, Billy Shelby and James Wright.
The Moore family wants to give a special thanks to Platinum Hospice and their staff, Jana Sanders, Crystle Easter, Rachel Wood and Juanita Moore.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
