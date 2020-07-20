A Bagwell man is free on $10,000 bond after Paris police charged him with aggravated assault with a weapon following a reported road rage incident Saturday morning.
Police said they were called at 10:10 a.m. Saturday about a man with a gun in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue. He was later identified as Shawn Adam Carrouth, 45. Officers spoke with a 22-year-old man, who said he was involved in a road rage incident in which Carrouth pulled a pistol and threatened him with it. The complainant said Carrouth pulled up at the intersection of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue and told him he cut him off. When the complainant pulled into a nearby convenience store parking lot, Carrouth followed, police were told.
The complainant said Carrouth wanted him to get out of his vehicle so they could fight, and when the complainant drove away, Carrouth got a pistol from his vehicle and ran towards him, threatening to shoot him.
Carrouth was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to Lamar County Jail.
Police charge felon with drug, firearm possession
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Pine Bluff St at 3:17 a.m. Saturday for running a stop light. The driver, Cornelius Lamont Sims, 40, of Paris, was believed to be impaired due to consuming alcohol.
Sims was arrested, and officers said they found a pistol and a small amount of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle. The pistol was found to have the serial number scratched from it.
Sims was charged with driving while intoxicated, tampering with identification numbers, possession of marijuana. Sims was later found to be a convicted felon and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sims was taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released Sunday on bonds totaling $11,250, according to online records.
Paris man faces firearm, drug possession charges
Jeffery Malone, 60, of Paris, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone after Paris police said they found the contraband during Sunday morning traffic stop.
Police said Malone was stopped at 12:24 a.m. Sunday after officers saw the vehicle with two people inside parked at the back door of a business. When an officer approached, he saw a rifle in the back seat, and when Malone was asked to step out of the vehicle, police said the officer saw suspected marijuana in Malone’s pants pocket.
After Malone’s arrest, police said they found a handgun and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle. Malone was taken to Lamar County Jail, from which he was released the same day on bonds totaling $6,250, online records show.
Paris man arrested on felony warrants
Jason Don Prunty, 37, of Paris, was arrested in the 100 block of NW 7th Street NW at 10:32 p.m. Sunday. Paris Police Department said officers saw Prunty driving a vehicle and they knew he had outstanding felony warrants.
Prunty was arrested on two felony bond surrender warrants for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle charges. Prunty was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 253 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.