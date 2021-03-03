Billie Ann Shields, 71, of Tom Bean, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Denison, Texas.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Lander Bethel, of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.
Billie Ann Shields was born in Paris, Texas to Kathryn Isabell Rodgers McElyea and Joseph Lawrence Hardin on Feb. 28, 1950. She attended school in Paris, Texas.
She married David Lee Shields on Dec. 20, 1969 in Pairs, Texas. She attended Beauty College. She worked as an Underwriters Assistant for State Farm Insurance for 35 years. After retirement she worked as a Postal Clerk for Tom Bean Post Office for nine years. She served on the City Council and EDC Board in Tom Bean, Texas.
Billie Ann Shields is preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Isabell Rodgers McElyea; her father, Joseph Lawrence Hardin; her brother, Robert Gary Rodgers.
Billie Ann Shields is survived by her spouse, David Lee Shields; two sons, Chad Hunter Shields and girlfriend, Andrea Montgomery and Colt Vinson Shields and girlfriend, Karen Jones; brother, George Ed McElyea and wife, Lee StOnge; sister, Mary Lou Hardin Holmes and husband, Lyndon Holmes; sister-in-law, Linda Rodgers; grandchildren, Brok David Shields and fiancé, Sara Echols, Bret Lee Shields, Stone Kale Shields and Tatum Rese Shields; numerous nieces and nephews; and a large number of friends.
Pallbearers will be Chad Hunter Shields, Colt Vinson Shields, Brok David Shields, Bret Lee Shields and Stone Kale Shields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.