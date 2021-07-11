JULY 9 to JULY 10
Paris Police Department
Johnathan James Dunken, 37: Violation of parole.
Donta Marice Clayton, 48: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Christina Diann Seymour, 36: Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Dusti Rose Robbins, 27: Not secured by seatbelt-passenger.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Seton Lynch, 55: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Smith Lynch, 27: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gwendolyn Biggerstaff, 52: County court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Cameron Lee Lester, 21: District court commit/assault of a peace officer.
