At 8:41 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence in the 1900 block of West Sherman Street. Officers saw 21-year-old Stacey Lee Greene walking around inside the residence. When Greene exited the residence, he admitted to not living at that residence and the owner did not know that he was there.
During the investigation, Greene was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to jail records.
Man faces parole violation, resisting arrest charges
Police arrested 33-year-old Robert Allen Berry at his residence at 4:08 p.m. Thursday on a parole violation warrant. Berry was additionally charged with resisting arrest. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Jail records show he remained there this morning without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
