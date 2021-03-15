Elbert Leon Anderson, known to his friends and family as Leon, was born at home in the Mt. Olive community of Texas, to his parents, Elbert Arthur Anderson and Ruby Inez Ham Anderson on Jan. 4, 1939.
After graduating from Blossom High School, he registered for drafting courses at Paris Junior College where his drafting materials were then stolen. Undeterred, he proudly joined the US Navy and served from 1962 to 1966. After returning home from military service, he established himself in Blossom as an entrepreneur who supported his community through a variety of industries including a butchery, ice delivery service, two grocery stores and a laundromat. He was an active member of the Blossom Lions Club, served on the Prairiland School Board and sponsored “The Rounders”, a girls softball team.
In 1980 he purchased the original 1940s Herne Candy Company recipe which came to be known as the Anderson Peanut Rounder. Starting in the family garage, the Anderson Candy Company continues to thrive at its current location on Front Street in Blossom, Texas.
He spent his later years enjoying hunting, fishing, tending his home vegetable garden and spending time with his family, who looked forward to his annual Memorial Day home fish fry.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Anderson; his daughters, LeAnne Anderson Gentry and her husband, Donny Gentry, Miranda and Jeff Morrison, Chelli and Paul Morrison; his siblings, Gladys Williams and her husband, Dennis Carroll, Don and Peggie Anderson and Linda Francis; his great-grandson, Clark Shane Gentry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He found his greatest joy in spending time outdoors with his grandchildren, Blake and Mason Gentry, who knew him as “Granddaddy”, and attending the sporting events of Landry, Brooks, Fischer and Lexi who fondly called him, “Mr. A”. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Brad Sessums and wife, Jolee, Darrell Sessums and wife, Marla, Michael Sessums and wife, Cindy, Billy Sessums and wife, Frankye, Steve Sessums, Tommy Sessums and wife, Naomi, Paul Rater and Carol Sessums.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Arthur Anderson and Ruby Inez Ham Anderson; and brother, Bob Anderson.
He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, March 12, 2021.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and humble servant of his community.
Services will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Friends and family will begin at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
