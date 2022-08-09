Elijah Quinn Robinson

Elijah Quinn Robinson

The family of Elijah Quinn Robinson, of Paris, is broken hearted to report his too-soon death at the age of 22, but rejoicing that he received complete healing from his cancer, and his perfect new life in heaven, on Aug. 6, 2022.

The celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Paris Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m, with service at 11 a.m.

