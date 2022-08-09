The family of Elijah Quinn Robinson, of Paris, is broken hearted to report his too-soon death at the age of 22, but rejoicing that he received complete healing from his cancer, and his perfect new life in heaven, on Aug. 6, 2022.
The celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Paris Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m, with service at 11 a.m.
Elijah was born on Aug. 30, 1999 in Paris, Texas, to Billy and Rebecca Robinson, and older brother Emory Lee.
He loved every minute of growing up running the streets of Deport, Texas and the surrounding countryside. There was one summer when his goal was to go fishing every single day, and he only missed a couple. He loved all animals big and small, and playing football for Prairiland school district, where he also discovered his talent and love for welding.
He also loved his grandparents, hunting, writing poems for the people he loved, and making people laugh. He was looking forward to marrying his best friend and the love of his life, Kasey Cheyenne Ruthart, and watching his niece Everly Jane grow up.
He liked to pretend to be crabby, but everyone who knew him knew what a soft heart he had, and he will be remembered for his ready smile, his easygoing charm, and his willingness to help out his family and friends in any ways that he could.
The last years of his life were especially marked by incredible displays of physical endurance, mental strength, and an almost unfathomable ability to stay focused on his blessings from God, which never wavered no matter how much he suffered.
He is survived by father, Billy; mother, Rebecca; and brother, Emory; grandparents, Bob and Joan Holladay, of Paris; and grandmother, Joyce Smith, of Paris; uncle, Chad Robinson, of Caviness and his wife, Cindy and their children; uncle Doc Holladay, of Ben Franklin, his wife Polly and their children; and uncle Ken Holladay, of McKinney and his wife, Laurie and their children.
He was preceded in death by Poppa Bill Robinson, of Caviness; Granny Donna Slayden, of Paris; and some really, really good dogs.
His pallbearers will include lifelong friends Ty Clinkenbeard, Colton Strain, Sheldon Ducharme, Jamie Ray, Hunter Harris and Daniel Strain.
If desired, donations may be made to Lamar County Humane Association in lieu of flowers.
The family would like to thank, with all their hearts, everyone who prayed so hard for Elijah to receive healing. We wish that it had happened on this earth, but are thankful that in heaven it is complete and eternal.
