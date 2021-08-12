Downtown Paris is keeping its annual mini-golf tournament up to par on Friday and Saturday at the plaza. On Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., anyone can stop by Culbertson Fountain in the square for a chance to try their hand at the 18 holes set up around the local businesses.
Adult tickets cost $5, and children are free. One dollar of every ticket goes to serve the Downtown Food Pantry. Those who visit Friday can attend Saturday as well with no additional cost.
“It’s just fun to watch the businesses come together and build these greens and have something for the public to do in downtown. It’s a good way to get people in the stores and see what people have to offer in the downtown,” said Cheri Bedford, the Main Street Coordinator.
