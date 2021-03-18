Officers called to a possible DWI in the 300 block of Graham Street stopped a vehicle they said was driving erratically. They spoke with Demario Armstrong. A subsequent investigation led officers to believe that Armstrong was intoxicated. He was field tested and a blood draw was later performed at a local health facility.
Armstrong resisted the blood draw as well as resisted being taken into custody. He was charged with DWI and resisting arrest.
Two charged with drug delivery
A traffic stop in the 900 block of 19th StreetNW resulted in the arrest of John Bybe and Jesse Smith. Both were in a vehicle that was found to have suspected narcotics as well as parerphernalia indicating the intent to sell or deliver the same narcotics, police said. Both were charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Police charge two with narcotics possession
A disturbance at a local motel led to the arrest of Jerry Cartwright and Sonya Wlodarczak. They were at a motel in the 400 block of 35th Street NE.
During the investigation, suspected synthetic marijuana was found in the room. Cartright also had a warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were arrested and charged with the possession of the synthetic substance and booked into the City Jail. Cartwright was also charged with the warrant.
Man faces assault charges
Officers called to the 100 block of 27th Street NW met a complainant who said Rodrius Morgan had assaulted her with a hammer and left on a bicycle. The complainant had obvious injuries, police said.
Officers found Morgan in the 2500 block of West Houston Street. A subsequent investigation led officers to believe that Morgan had assaulted several individuals with various implements at the location on Feb. 27 and injured some seriously. Morgan was placed under arrest and booked into the city jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 128 calls for service and arrested nine people Wednesay.
