Just in time for the Christmas season, North Lamar Fine Arts and North Lamar ISD present “Christmas at the Movies: A Drive-Thru Event” from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 on the North Lamar ISD campus.
“Think of it as a Christmas movie themed reverse Christmas parade,” North Lamar High School Drama Director Cody Head said. “Instead of the parade driving by you, you drive through the parade.”
Families will enjoy seeing student impersonations of selected Christmas movies while sipping hot cocoa from their cars. The route will begin at North Lamar High School and wind through the North Lamar campus. There is no charge for the event, but donations are appreciated and will go toward the NL Fine Arts Department.
Head reminds all to stay tuned as things could change due to Covid-19 or the weather.
“We hope to start a new and exciting NL tradition,” Head said.
