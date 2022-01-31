Paris police arrested a 24-year-old Paris woman in the 1000 block of 8th Street SE at 3:09 p.m. Friday. She was known to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants. A later investigation revealed she was in possession of a stolen firearm and suspected marijuana. She was charged with theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man faces drug charges after trespassing
A man was arrested in the 200 block of Pine Bluff Street at 8:57 p.m. Saturday. He was seen on a property in the 200 block of Pine Bluff Street where he had been criminally trespassed from in the past. The man ran from the officer, but was apprehended after a short chase. He was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram and possession of marijuana. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Failure to stop for bus leads to arrest
Paris police stopped a car in the 2000 block of North Main Street at 4:04 p.m. Friday when an officer saw it did not stop for a school bus displaying red flashing lights while stopped to drop off children. The driver, a 43-year-old Hugo, Oklahoma, man, was found to have an outstanding Texas Parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
ER disturbance leads to warrant arrest
Paris police arrested a 43-year-old man in the 800 block of Deshong Drive at 8:02 p.m. Friday. He had been a patient in the emergency room and was causing a disturbance. He told officers he had an outstanding felony warrant out of California. The warrant was confirmed, and he was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Car burglaries under investigation
Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of 20th Street NE at 5:34 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported someone had entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a pistol and the key to their vehicle. The complainant called the police later in the day and reported they had recovered the pistol and the key. The incident is under investigation.
A vehicle was reported to have been burglarized in the 1500 block of East Price Street at 6:21 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that two pistols were stolen from the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating after sale goes wrong
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police met in the Paris Police Department lobby with fraud complainants who said the fraud took place in the 1300 block of 17th Street NE. The complainants reported they had purchased a camper trailer online and had placed a deposit on it. The trailer was supposed to be in the 1300 block of 17th Street NE, but the complainants found there was not a camper trailer there. The known suspect has not been located. The incident is under investigation.
Man reports robbery to police
Paris police responded to a robbery in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 3:31 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported two men threatened to assault him and stole his wallet. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 245 calls for service and arrested 12 people during the weekend.
