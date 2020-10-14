Shirley Jane Vickers, of Bogata, Texas passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 77 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Bogata Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Services are under the direction of Wood-Haggard Funeral Homes.
