While the nation recognizes America’s independence on July 4, local communities throughout the Red River Valley turned out in full force Friday and Saturday for festivities. Paris, Blossom, Roxton and Detroit were just some of the communities that hosted celebrations this weekend.
In Paris, the Celebrate America Parade snaked through downtown Saturday, with over 100 vehicles and floats participating in the event, including law enforcement, EMS, military, political, businesses, schools, churches, horses, individuals and more. The parade, though well attended, was smaller than in years past, event organizer Kenneth Webb said. However, the excitement was still palpable, with emergency vehicles blasting sirens as walkers threw candy and waved to the crowd.
“What makes it exciting to me, that’s when the whole community can come together, no matter what race or religion you are, and we can celebrate the July 4th, and that’s what it’s all about. Our independence, remembering our independence day, and we need to always celebrate that. We need to keep reminding each generation the importance of July 4th and celebration. We need to keep reminding people of that,” Webb said.
The multigenerational component could clearly be seen among the kids, parents, grandparents and others gathered to celebrate the event. Webb commended veterans in particular.
“We have a lot of veterans. It’s especially important to the country because they die for this country. So we need to make sure we keep that going. We need to keep instilling patriotism into individuals and stuff. They need to know that’s important. We’re kind of losing that. People don’t understand that people die. People died for this country,” Webb said.
Many kids and adults came to watch the event. At First United Methodist Church, in the center of the parade route, pastors and volunteers handed out bottles of water to the people waiting nearby and those running the floats.
“The United Methodist Church is always praying for our country, and we’re concerned about our citizens, and we don’t want anybody to get dehydrated. Sharing is practically our middle name. … So many people are willing to contribute, the civic groups, the churches, the fire department, the police department, the government, and getting everybody to come together shows what we can do as citizens of the U.S.,” Pastor Kathryn Strempke said.
“It was so much fun, and I think it was bigger than last year,” Picky Piglet owner Stephanie Leonard said.
She, like many others, said the best part of the event was the candy.
Meanwhile, over in Detroit, the Red River County town’s parade drew a crowd with classic cars, side-by-sides, fire department vehicles, ATVs and floats.
Before the parade headed down Garner Street, the judges selected winners, all from Detroit, in four divisions.
Gail Duley won best float, while Kenny and Shelli Greer won the side-by-side competition.
Christine Blanton won the miscellaneous honor and Corky Whitley took the award in the classic car category.
Whitley’s entry was a customized 1955 Chevorlet.
“It was originally a dune racer in California,” he said. “It has 33-inch wheels.”
He got the car in Greenville, he said.
The two-day holiday celebration concluded Saturday night after a fireworks show at the park.
The night before, Detroit kicked off festivities with a concert headlined by area musician Stacy Musgrove.
Saturday also saw Roxton host its own parade, and the town’s streets were lined with smiling families enjoying a long motorcade of first responder vehicles and cars decked out in all manner of festive paraphernalia. The parade also featured several horses and livestock to boot.
On Friday, a crowd of several hundred attendees flocked to Blossom City Park that evening to listen to live music, dine at various food trucks and watch the lengthy fireworks show put on by group Big Boom Pyro.
Cars lined the streets leading to the park as the sun slipped behind the trees. People gathered around the baseball diamond to watch, where 93 firework cakes and 110 shells exploded into the evening sky. The event, entirely community funded, has been put on in association with the Greater Blossom Development Association for at least six years.
“Since the beginning of time, mankind has gathered around fire,” Lead Operator John White said. “Gathering around a fire reinforces love of family, country and freedom.”
He emphasized the importance of celebrating the Fourth of July, calling attention to America’s emancipation from England. “Rocket’s red glare, bombs bursting in air,” he added, quoting the national anthem and making the parallel to American fireworks celebrations.
The fireworks are set alight and fly into the air at 200 feet per second, White said. Big Boom Pyro has operated since 2015, running fireworks shows across the South. Ranging from Dallas and Denton to Longview and Arkansas, the group frequently tours the country to light fireworks for celebration. However, with recent shortages, shows like these have become even more expensive for the cities and municipalities commonly hosting them.
The funds come from community businesses, volunteers and donations, coordinator Jessica Blanton said. She’s one on a team of five who helped orchestrate the event, including Ryan and Melissa Gordon, Tammi Blount and Deana Ramsey. The fireworks show has gotten bigger since Paris canceled theirs, Blanton said.
“Blossom’s good about supporting the community, and it’s something you can bring the family to,” she said.
Attendee Jovanny Leom came from Paris to celebrate. “I like the fireworks here because there’s none in Paris. I like being where there’s lots of people,” he said.
“They’re pretty, and I just want to see them,” said Chandler Rowell, 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.