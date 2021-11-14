Eddy Dunn Backus, 82, of somewhere between Paris and Hugo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is scheduled from 10: a.m. to noon, on Monday, Nov. 15, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pike Cemetery in Collin County at 2 p.m.
Eddy was the “baby” son to Thomas Rennels and Florence Maude Dalton Backus, born on Feb. 5, 1939, in Blue Ridge, Texas. Following his high school graduation from Leonard, Texas, Class of ’57, he joined his brother in Eastern New Mexico drilling water wells. Soon thereafter, he began his oilfield services career with Halliburton. He was an intrepid man and worked on three continents, but really enjoyed his time spent with Emerson Electric in Tokyo, Japan. He also served in the New Mexico National Guard as sergeant for a period in the early sixties.
Eddy loved the outdoors and was an accomplished hunter and fisherman. Those who know him never knew him to not have a Coors beer in one hand and a Camel short in the other.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include his sons, Larry W. Backus and wife, Julia, of Waxahachie, Texas, Jimmy Backus and wife, Leana, of Eunice, New Mexico, and Ronnie Backus and wife, Manda, of Justin, Texas. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
