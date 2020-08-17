Arthur Adams Castleman was born on Feb. 15, 1948, to John Earl and Hattie Lee Adams Castleman in Clarksville, Texas. The hospital bill was $17. His father was always bitter and felt he overpaid, for the hospital, not his son.
Arthur would grow up in the Midway community between Detroit and Bagwell, Texas. He graduated from Detroit High School in 1966 where he excelled in math, basketball, driving a pink rambler convertible, and general shenanigans.
Arthur was a true teen of the ‘60’s, ever searching for the perfect muscle car and the perfect girl to sit beside him in it. He found that girl in Sherry Lee Vickers, an army brat who was sent back stateside from Hawaii to her grandparents, in Detroit, Texas. The two quickly fell for each other and, after a failed attempt to elope to Mexico, the love birds would marry on Feb. 4, 1967, which would begin 53 years of love, laughs, mischief, tears, arguments, and countless weekend getaways.
Art and Sherry started out small in Paris ,Texas, welcoming their firstborn, a daughter, Jeannie. Soon after, they settled in the suburbs of Dallas in Irving, where on a cold Feb. day in 1973 they would welcome “the baby”: a 1957 Chevrolet Panel Wagon with glass panels. At this same time, they also welcomed an actual baby: their son, John Arthur. It should be noted that John Arthur is still waiting for permission to drive the Chevy. Deciding that life in suburbia was not their calling, Sherry and Art returned to their hometown of Detroit and raised their family for the next 52 years before moving into “town” aka Paris.
Arthur, like all Castleman men before him, was a vivid story teller, general jokester and ruthless domino player. Not even his mother was safe in a game. He was a Master Mason of over 50 years and past Deputy District Grand Master.
He had a love of all things related to classic cars which he passed on to his son John. He loved playing “cow pasture pool” (otherwise known as golf), watching old western movies, and gardening. The latter he inherited from his mother, only not her ability. Like apple pie, Hattie Lee’s garden was second to none.
He had a love of being outside, heavy equipment and traveling all over, especially with Sherry. Which is why the work of construction, heavy equipment operator, coal miner and over the road truck driver were perfect for him.
Arthur passed peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry of 53 years; his daughter, Jeannie Tucker, of Detroit; and son, and son-in-law, John Castleman and Thomas Dent, of Wall, New Jersey; his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Amber Lott and husband, Nathan, of Pattonville and Dewayne “Dew” Tucker and fiancé, Lee Goodwin, of Detroit. Art would tell you that Amber and Dew were grand, but not great, because he also boasted that he had seven great ones! Asher and Aysen Lott, of Pattonville and Zoelee Looney, Mykah Tucker, Tinlee Tucker, Jayden Goodwin and Madison Gadis, all of Detroit. And extra special grand-daughter-in-law, Ashley Looney. Art is also survived by his big sister, Wanda Jean Hackney, of Collinsville, Texas and her children, Cyndee Rutherford and husband, Gary, of Celina, Texas, Oneta Nelson, of Collinsville, Texas and Wade Kennedy and wife, Francis, of Tioga, Texas. Art often reminisced about how much he loved watching them grow up with him. Other nieces and nephews include, Cassidy, Marty, Aaron, Leeann, Wyatt, April, Rush and Toby. All who would forever change his name to “Aunt Arthur”.
Arthur leaves behind his sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Richard Jackson, John Lynn and Earlene Vickers, of Blossom, Texas, Amanda Sturgeon and Robert and Wilma Vickers, of Detroit. Art also leaves behind many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, classmates, friends and fellow masons.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Wayland Kennedy and Elwood Hackney; and was buried in a private service in Blanton Creek Cemetery in Bagwell, Texas. A celebration of Art’s life will take place once the current COVID crisis is over. Burial was under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Art’s two favorite things: the Blanton Creek Cemetery Association, C/O Ronnie J. Yarbrough, P.O. Box 66, Detroit, Texas 75436 or the Scottish Rites Hospital for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.