CLARKSVILLE - The City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate of $ .648475 per $100 valuation when members meet tonight a 6 in City Hall, 800 W. Main.
The City of Clarksville’s proposed rate is the rate municipalities are allowed to charge without requiring voter approval.
After the hearing, the council will discuss, then vote on the adoption of the rate to fund the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1.
Council members then plan to go over bids for an addition to the Fire Department Building.
The council also plans to vote on whether or not to appoint Jim Clark, Babe Higgins and Meshelle Stewart to three-year terms on the Red River County Tourist and Visitor’s Council, and hold an executive session to discuss progress on filling the city secretary position.
