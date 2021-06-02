Funeral services for James “Jimmy” William Hawkins, age 74, of Honey Grove, Texas, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jason Smith and Pastor Tracy Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
He died in his home on the morning of May 31.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit coopersorrells.com.
